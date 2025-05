Local maternity clothing company helping moms feel comfortable

A local maternity clothing company is helping moms feel comfortable and fashionable.

A local maternity clothing company is helping moms feel comfortable and fashionable.

A local maternity clothing company is helping moms feel comfortable and fashionable.

A local maternity clothing company is helping moms feel comfortable and fashionable.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local maternity clothing company is helping moms feel comfortable and also fashionable.

"Luna and Leche" has styles for expecting moms and beyond..

Designer Monica Avila joined us to show some of her newest pieces