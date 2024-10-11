Local PG&E and Red Cross crews helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton

More than a dozen people have died in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The damage and destruction from Hurricane Milton is widespread.

A video shared by Clovis resident Max Arias shows downed trees and debris in the Orlando area.

He's there on a business trip and says it was a long night - with powerful winds peaking around three in the morning.

The massive storm also knocked out power to millions of people.

"The level of devastation we're seeing, of course, all of us are seeing the pictures coming out of that area and it's just really disconcerting to watch," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for PG &E.

Smith says more than four hundred workers and support staff traveled from California to Georgia last Friday to help after Hurricane Helene.

He shared these photos showing crews out in the field working to restore power to the one point three million people left in the dark after that disaster.

Now, those same employees are shifting to help in the wake of Milton.

"Our crews moved to Florida. Now they're in Sebastian Florida, which is about two miles from the Atlantic. That's where they're stationed right now. They've been there, kind of weathered out the storm," said Smith.

Smith says crews will begin work as soon as it's safe.

Other organizations are also stepping up to help with the long road to recovery.

"The Red Cross has mobilized more than a thousand disaster workers in Florida alone," said Taylor Poisall, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

Poisall says more than 83,000 people spent the night in shelters on Wednesday.

This is just the latest in a series of disasters the non-profit has responded to this year.

"We're seeing the challenges of the climate crisis. These storms are more powerful, more widespread and they're hitting communities that aren't necessarily expecting hurricanes," Poisall explained.

Poisall says volunteers are eager to get out and help those in need.

But just like PG &E, they have to wait until it's safe.

You can take action now to support hurricane recovery efforts by donating to the American Red Cross.

Your support helps provide shelter, warm meals and resources during disasters.

To donate, click here.

