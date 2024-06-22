Non-profit gifts skateboards to Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action to spread a love of skateboarding by providing kids with free boards and equipment.

It's all possible through a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and Fresno Skateboard Salvage.

The donation at the West Fresno Club included more than 50 skateboards, helmets and shoes.

The kids got safety lessons before hopping on their boards.

The founder of Fresno Skateboard Salvage says skateboarding helped keep him out of trouble when he was younger.

That inspired him to start building boards for kids, who might struggle to afford them.