This local non-profit is helping struggling pet owners keep their pets

A local nonprofit is taking action to help struggling pet owners.

A local nonprofit is taking action to help struggling pet owners.

A local nonprofit is taking action to help struggling pet owners.

A local nonprofit is taking action to help struggling pet owners.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local nonprofit is taking action to help struggling pet owners.

Fresno County's Halo Cafe set up a community food bank at the Fresno Animal Center.

The all-volunteer organization provides pet food and resources to low-income community members and the elderly.

Halo Cafe's mission is to reduce shelter intake of pets, educate the public on the importance of spaying and neutering, and keep pet families together.

Halo Cafe has been helping the community since 2011.

If you are interested in donating or helping as a volunteer, head to their website.