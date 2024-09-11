Vice President Kamala Harris immediately called for a second debate, but former President Donald Trump hasn't committed to that.

Local Republicans and Democrats react to presidential debate between Harris and Trump

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night.

People around the Valley were watching and reacting at debate parties.

This is the first time Harris has debated as a presidential candidate.

Prior to the debate, Fresno State Political Science Professor Tom Holyoke said the stakes were higher for Harris than Trump.

"For Harris quite bit, probably more so than Trump. What is going on is that Harris is still really trying to introduce herself and define herself to the American public. I mean Donald Trump everyone knows Donald Trump," said Holyoke.

Holyoke says the two are competing for a small slice of voters, but that group will have a huge impact on the outcome of the election.

"This race is so balanced at the moment, I mean it's basically a statistical tie that it only takes a small number of voters to really shift it one way or the other. Those are the voters that both candidates are trying to reach tonight," said

ABC30 political analysts from both sides said they were hoping to learn more about Harris' policy and plans during the debate.

Republican Connie Conway says she was left disappointed.

"I don't think my questions were answered," said Conway.

"I mean I can't believe there's anybody that wouldn't know where Trump was coming from. But Miss Harris has been kind of elusive."

Whereas Democrat Henry Perea felt Harris had a strong performance and was clear in her intentions.

"In my opinion what they saw is two different visions for the future because clearly with a minute or two to answer a question you're not going to get deep into policy," Perea explained.

They both took note of Harris' call for a two state solution and cease fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

"I think it was a pretty strong middle of the road, foreign policy position for her to take, you know the two-state solution. That was bold honestly for her to say even though it was the right thing for her to say," said Perea.

"I was a little bothered by her. Miss Harris and her two-state solution that is not a preferred solution by the people that I know and respect when it comes to talking about the situation in Israel."

Trump on the other hand did not say what he would do about the conflict, instead claiming Harris and Democrats hate Israel and that the conflict would not have happened under his leadership.

Harris immediately called for a second debate but Trump hasn't committed to that.

