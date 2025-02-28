Local school district works to keep students healthy amid high flu activity

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flu activity in California isn't slowing down just yet. The virus is leading to busy emergency rooms and many kids are still getting sick.

The surge in cases has Central California doctors on alert, especially for younger patients.

"We are seeing a lot of flu patients," said Dr. Garine Lepejian a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Fresno. "It hurts me most when I see the young ones under the age of two because they have more severe symptoms."

Earlier this month, cases of the flu led to school closures in four states. Action News checked in with the Clovis Unified School District to see how the virus is affecting their students.

"From speaking with many of our school nurses, they have been seeing confirmed cases of influenza A and B that's mainly reported back from parents," said Marie Thuringer, the Director of Nursing at the Clovis Unified School District, "that was more so after winter break we were seeing a lot more of those increased cases."

Over the last few weeks, Thuringer says they're seeing students dealing with flu-like symptoms.

"A lot of upper respiratory, headaches, a lot of what our students are going home for right now. As well as fevers," said Thuringer.

The district is taking steps to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.

"We do have HEPA filters in each of our health offices," said Thuringer. "It's still highly encouraged to keep those up and going. We do monitor when those need to be changed out. Same with our classrooms."

Thuringer says students with a fever over 100 are sent home. The district also works closely with the Fresno County Department Public Health and local hospitals to keep students healthy.

Valley doctors and school district leaders say, it's not too late for students to get their flu shot. If they're feeling sick, it's best for them to stay home.

