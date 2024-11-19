Lois Tarkanian, lifelong educator and wife of famed Fresno State basketball coach, dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Lois Tarkanian, a trailblazer in education and widow of famed Fresno State men's basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, has died.

On Monday, the University of Nevada announced Lois' death in an X post, writing that her 'kindness, strength and unwavering support touched everyone who knew her.'

During her time in education, Lois worked as a teacher, a speech pathologist, and in administration before serving 14 years on a Las Vegas school board.

She was most recently elected to the Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents in 2020.

Lois made major strides in making education more inclusive in California, including founding the state's first private day school for deaf children.

She would also co-found The Public Education Foundation, an organization that gives free and low-cost supplies to teachers in Las Vegas.

Lois also served for 14 years as a member of the Las Vegas City Council, including a term as Mayor Pro Tem.

Her husband, who remains UNLV's most famous basketball coach, died in 2015.

She is survived by her four children.