Longtime Oilers play-by-play broadcaster has special Fresno connection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Oilers and Panthers play game one of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday.

While the Oilers' hometown is 1,600 miles away from the Central Valley, Edmonton's play-by-play broadcaster has a Fresno connection.

Jack Michaels, the longtime voice of the Oilers, got his first taste of broadcasting pro hockey in downtown Fresno.

"My first game, I was the voice of the Colorado Gold Kings we were playing the Fresno Falcons at Selland Arena," recalled Michaels.

The year was 1999 when a 27 year Canadian led the Falcons with 32 goals.

"Fresno's top player was Glen Gulutzan," said Michaels.

25 years later, Edmonton knows him as the Oilers' assistant coach.

"I'm sure some people some hardcore fans would certainly remember in Fresno he was there for you know at least half a decade if not more, went on to coach against Fresno with the Las Vegas Wranglers in that same league very popular player. Now, we're kind on the same staff hoping to get a ring in a week and a half," explained Michaels.

With game 1 of the Stanley Cup between the Oilers and Panthers just days away, Michaels says both teams are battle tested.

"The Stanley Cup is hard you've got to build layers upon layers. Florida and Edmonton are teams that have had postseason failures. They're haunted, they're desperate," said Michaels.

Edmonton seeks its first Stanley Cup since 1990.

While the panthers return to the championship game for the second year in a row, in search of their first title in franchise history.

"They're tough rugged teams that can beat you anyway you want it if you know what i mean. It is hockey, after all," said Michaels.

