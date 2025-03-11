Lori Chavez-DeRemer confirmed as Trump's labor secretary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Senate has voted to confirm Central Valley native Lori Chavez-DeRemer as US Labor Secretary.

Democrats joined Republicans in voting to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee passing the Senate with a 67 to 32 vote.

The Hanford High and Fresno State grad will now oversee priorities related to wages, workplace health and safety, and employee's rights to organize.

Her nomination comes as labor is at the forefront for many.

Action News has learned of high absenteeism among some Valley farm workers amid immigration operations.

The department has been named in lawsuits, challenging the authority of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

