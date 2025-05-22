Loved ones remembering Visalia father killed in motorcycle crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Road 68 near Avenue 260 in Tulare County, a small memorial marks a tragic loss.

On Tuesday, what began as a routine test drive ended in the loss of husband, father, and friend, Ken Flores.

His family shared a statement with Action News on Wednesday:

"He was our entire world.. He was a dedicated husband and the most wonderful girl dad anyone could ask for."

Ken was 34 years old, an experienced motorcycle rider, and a technician at Harley-Davidson in Visalia.

This was a test-drive route just a few miles from work.

"Who was traveling southbound on Road 68, riding a Harley Davidson tri-glide, for unknown reasons, that driver veered off the roadway where he collided with the power pole, and was ejected from the tri-glide, and he was pronounced deceased on scene," said California Highway Patrol Officer Adrian Gonzalez.

His family describes Ken as selfless, passionate, and a hard worker who never quits and never complains.

"His talents within the motorcycle community were beyond his years," his wife continued to say, "It would be impossible to forget such a wonderful human being. We love you so much, always and forever, my love."

Ken, a man who could light up a room just by smiling.

The California Highway Patrol still doesn't know what happened..

"We are urging that if there are any witnesses to call into the Visalia CHP office," explains Officer Gonzalez.

The California Highway Patrol says it could be days, if not longer, before a report is finalized."

"As we are getting more riders out there and motorcycles, or tri-glide vehicles, we just urge riders to use caution and be defensive riders," mentions Officer Gonzalez.

In memory of Ken, the dealership where he worked closed on Wednesday.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.