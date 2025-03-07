Low snow levels across Fresno County

The back-to-back storms brought much needed rain and snow across the region with low snow sticking to the mountains in Fresno County.

The back-to-back storms brought much needed rain and snow across the region with low snow sticking to the mountains in Fresno County.

The back-to-back storms brought much needed rain and snow across the region with low snow sticking to the mountains in Fresno County.

The back-to-back storms brought much needed rain and snow across the region with low snow sticking to the mountains in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The back-to-back storms brought much needed rain and snow across the region with low snow sticking to the mountains in Fresno County.

Families flocking to the area, to see snow for the first time.

"The snow is so fun, I love it," said Fresno resident, Benjamin Vigil.

Benjamin and his family were making the most of the falling snow, having a snowball fight and creating snow angels. It's a day they say they won't forget.

"The scenery, it looks nice, and also it's just not that cold like I expected," said Fresno resident, Jasmine Navarro.

Next week more rain and snow are expected across the region - but Terri Mejorado with the Fresno county office of emergency services says now is the time to take advantage of the white covered mountains.

"This is a late in the season storm for us, so just be careful. Now is a great time in between the storms when you don't have the rain coming down and you don't have the snow coming down; is a great time to go see the beautiful mountains that we have, support our local merchants," said Mejorado.

But if you decide to make the trip - it's important to be prepared.

"Make sure you pack chains in your car and that you double checked that they do fit your car properly, you don't ever want the first time that you put the chains on your vehicle is up in the mountains and it's snowing so do a little trial run in the driveway before you go," said Mejorado.

If you don't want to stay outside for long like the Miller family - there's another option for fun "to-go."

"Just taking snow home so the kids can keep playing in it, and my wife and I don't have to be in the snow," said Drew Miller, Fresno County resident.

A couple minutes of shoveling - for a lifetime of memories.

Action News asked how long he thinks the snow will last for.

"Maybe 20 minutes. Once we get down there but, it's a good memory for the kids and something that just takes me 15-20 minutes to do," answered Miller.

If you do plan on heading up this weekend, officials also say to make sure your car is in good condition to withstand the snow, and pack snacks just in case.

For any emergency alerts you can head to the county's website.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.