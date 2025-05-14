Luke Bryan concert to benefit Future Farmers of America in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- From melons to almonds to sweet potatoes, there's no question the Central Valley is rich in agriculture, making it a perfect backdrop for country superstar Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour.

"The Farm Tour is about celebrating farmers and the American farmer. And listen, you can slice and dice it all you want, but nobody grows more ag and food for the country than the state of California," said Bryan.

The tour is also known for giving back to the communities it visits, from meal donations to college scholarships.

Merced County leaders say local FFA programs are expected to benefit as well.

"He's very supportive of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and in fact, in Atwater High School, has the largest club membership for Future Farmers of America," said Merced County Board Supervisor Daron McDaniel.

You could feel the excitement among FFA students at Atwater High on Tuesday.

"I'm just excited to see everyone dressed up. Seeing all of our friends, like dancing, this isn't an opportunity you could pass up. Luke Bryan in Atwater," said one student.

Many of the students will also get to work at Bryan's concert at Castle Airport on Thursday.

"The students are really looking forward to it. Really, it's just to lend a helping hand. It's going to be a lot different than the catering events that they worked for or the fundraiser events or things like that but we're up for the challenge," said Ag Educator, Natalie Borba.

Ag Instructor Dave Gossman said FFA has prepared them well for this once-in-a-lifetime experience and future opportunities.

"The skills that they learn, the public speaking, the leadership. Those are traits and values, and skills that can be applied to any career or jobsite," said Gossman.

For now, their sights are set on the tarmac where Bryan will perform for a sold-out crowd of roughly 20,000 fans.

"Luke Bryan, if you're out there, we are ready to meet you," said Borba.

