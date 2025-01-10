Luke Bryan doing concerts in Valley as part of 'farm tour'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A country music superstar is coming to the Valley.

According to an announcement by local country radio station, 102.7 The Wolf, Luke Bryan is set to perform in Atwater and Clovis.

Action News spoke to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen, who confirmed he helped pick one of the locations for the event.

Luke Bryan's "Farm Tour" will make stops at the Castle Airport, The Ponds at Harlan Ranch and a farm in Shafter.

Jacobsen says the country star has done several farm tours in other states, but this marks the first one in California.

A date for when tickets will be available has not yet been announced.

