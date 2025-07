Madera County deputies searching for missing 75-year-old man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An urgent search is underway for a 75-year-old man in Madera County.

Robert "Bob" Boyajian was last seen Saturday in Bass Lake, where the sheriff's office says he lives and operates Boyajian Realty.

His truck was found at his home, but no one has heard from him.

If you have any information on his location -- you're asked to contact the madera county Sheriff's Office.