Madera County deputy helps save toddler's life

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is crediting one of its deputies for saving the life of a toddler.

Just after 5 pm Saturday, deputies were called out to a home on Avenue Nine near Road 30 1/2 for an unresponsive two-year-old.

As the child's father was doing CPR, Deputy Jessica Martinez arrived at the home and quickly took action.

She used an automated external defibrillator, and the child was able to regain their pulse.

The young boy was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

