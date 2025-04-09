Madera County sheriff's deputy honored for saving toddler's life

Two-year-old Julian is back to his playful self after a Madera County sheriff's deputy saved his life last month.

Two-year-old Julian is back to his playful self after a Madera County sheriff's deputy saved his life last month.

Two-year-old Julian is back to his playful self after a Madera County sheriff's deputy saved his life last month.

Two-year-old Julian is back to his playful self after a Madera County sheriff's deputy saved his life last month.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two-year-old Julian is back to his playful self after a Madera County sheriff's deputy saved his life last month.

Julian's mom was waking him up from a nap on the evening of March 1st when she noticed something was off.

"When she went to the room, he was face down in the bed," his father, Chad David Fugate, recalled.

"She said it sounded like his breathing was very labored. She picked him up and he was really blue."

The family called 911 right away, and Deputy Jessica Martinez arrived within minutes.

"I immediately grabbed the AED even before entering the house, and when I entered, dad was performing CPR," Deputy Martinez said.

Fugate continued to do CPR and prayed.

"There were just so many things I wanted to say in that moment. If he's going to go, take me instead. That's my child. He's going to live a long life. He's the one that's supposed to bury me; I'm not supposed to bury him," Fugate said through tears.

He says Julian regained his pulse and began to breathe after Deputy Martinez delivered two shocks from the defibrillator.

"I believe this device right here is what ultimately allowed us to save his life," Deputy Martinez said with her AED.

The young survivor was then taken to the hospital and treated for about a week. During that time, he got a visit from his hero.

"Just seeing that little boy and knowing that what I did helped his family, words can't express what I'm feeling," Deputy Martinez said.

Martinez was honored Tuesday with a proclamation from the county board of supervisors for her lifesaving efforts.

Julian's family says she also has their eternal gratitude.

"She's our guardian angel placed upon us for her reason," Fugate said.

Julian's family says doctors discovered he had a seizure that lasted 45 minutes that scary evening and has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

They say he is now on medication and back to his normal self.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.