Madera Unified adds 3 therapy dogs to its schools to support student well-being

The lead school safety officers in the Madera Unified School District are on campus to keep kids safe physically.

Madera Unified adds 3 therapy dogs to its schools The lead school safety officers in the Madera Unified School District are on campus to keep kids safe physically.

Madera Unified adds 3 therapy dogs to its schools The lead school safety officers in the Madera Unified School District are on campus to keep kids safe physically.

Madera Unified adds 3 therapy dogs to its schools The lead school safety officers in the Madera Unified School District are on campus to keep kids safe physically.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The lead school safety officers in the Madera Unified School District are on campus to keep kids safe physically.

Their new partners, equipped with badges of their own, are there to keep kids safe emotionally.

"My biggest hope is that she can bring a smile to a kid's face when she comes on campus," MUSD Lead School Safety Officer Tony Dominguez said.

Dominguez is partnered up with Roe, a 2-year-old terrier pug mix.

"What she lacks in size, she makes up for in personality," Officer Dominguez said.

"She's confident in herself, in the way she walks. She's not shy. She will go straight to the kids. She loves to be petted," Officer Dominguez said.

Roe, Umi and Jericho are all from Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

They were rescue dogs trained by inmates who graduated with "Canine Good Citizen" certification.

Now, they're all becoming certified as therapy dogs for Madera Unified.

"I like to describe our dogs as imperfect but perfect, just like our children," MUSD Director of Safety and Security Lawrence Fernandez said.

Fernandez says this process has been four years in the making.

They looked into the program after recognizing behavioral issues in students.

"We want them to help children overcome that trauma and any behavioral issues that they have, but just bring that happiness to the schools," Fernandez said.

Each pup has its own special charm.

Roe is un-intimidating with a bright blue Mohawk.

Umi is gentle and warm.

Jericho is energetic and trained in Spanish and English.

"So we're an odd pair because when people look at us, they say, ok, the guy got the small dog and the girls, they got the big dogs," Officer Dominguez said.

The dogs and their handlers are each assigned to a high school and its six feeder schools but can work on other campuses as needed.

Officer Dominguez hopes the cute canines will help heal the students and also make all of the school safety officers less intimidating.

"Now we can have a different perception of us when we walk on campus and say, 'Hey, you know, Officer Dominguez is here with the dog. He's not here to get us in trouble, like let's go talk to him.'" Dominguez said.

By November 1, all three are expected to be fully certified and working at their respective school sites.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.