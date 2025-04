Madera Unified robotics team wins third World Championship

MadTown Robotics Team 1323 claimed the title at the 2025 international competition in Houston.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera Unified robotics team won its third World Championship on Saturday.

MadTown Robotics Team 1323 claimed the title at the 2025 international competition in Houston, Texas.

The team has students from Matilda Torres High School, Madera High School, and Madera South High School.

This world title further solidifies the team's status as a global force in STEM education and youth innovation.