Madera Unified School District begins 2024-25 school year

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 20,000 kids in one North Valley school district are up early Monday morning.

Madera Unified students are headed back to class for the new school year.

The City of Madera recently annexed Road 26 north to Martin Street, including Matilda Torres High School.

Officers will now provide traffic enforcement around the campus.

The roadway is known to become congested in the mornings and afternoons.

Officials remind everyone to slow down and be aware of pedestrians while students are arriving and departing.

As a reminder, the speed limit of 25 miles per hour will be strictly enforced during these times.