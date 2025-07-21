Maintenance work at Fresno Chaffee Zoo to impact some exhibits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Maintenance work at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will force some exhibits to be unavailable for guests this summer.

That means you won't be able to see some animals.

Starting Monday, Stingray Bay won't be accessible until August 1.

The sharks and stingrays will be moved while work is completed on the structure around the habitat.

From August 25 through the 29th, two of the African Adventure Savannas will be under maintenance.

Giraffe feeding also won't be available during that time.

