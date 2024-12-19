Make Cheesecake Factory's Crispy Crab Wontons this holiday season

BreakingTentative agreement reached to end City of Fresno employee strike
Thursday, December 19, 2024 12:03AM
If you're looking for something to bring to your next holiday gathering, we've got you covered.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for something to bring to your next holiday gathering or just need a pro tip on what to order next time you're at the Cheesecake Factory, we've got you covered.

On Wednesday, Jose Jimenez, the general manager of the Cheese Cake Factory in Fresno joined Action News to show us how to make the famous crab wontons.

You can make the crispy crab wontons yourself by using this recipe on the restaurant's website.

If you prefer to just get them already made, head to the Fresno location at the Fashion Fair Mall.

