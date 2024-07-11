Malik Sherrod, Devo Bridges talk Fresno State football at Mountain West media days

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) -- We are a little more than 50 days out from the start of Fresno State football.

Fresno State was predicted to finish third in the Mountain West on Wednesday morning.

"I'm not too happy about that but you know, preseason is preseason," said Bulldog senior DL, Devo Bridges.

With four first-place votes, the 'Dogs find themselves tied with UNLV for second most behind Boise State.

"I think the only person that likes it is Boise State because they're at number 1," said Malik Sherrod, senior RB.

Meanwhile, the Broncos, a team the 'Dogs beat at home last year, are predicted to finish first for the 14th straight season.

"We'll talk about it when it's all said and done," said Bridges.

Fresno State also earned four preseason all-conference picks in quarterback Mikey Keene, offensive lineman Mose Vavao, and the two representing the 'Dogs in Vegas: Sherrod and Bridges.

"So much talent on one team. For it to be recognized by the whole conference is amazing," said Sherrod.

"Says a lot about our program, how we treat our players, treat our coaches, the love our city shows us," added Bridges.

In a college football landscape of musical chairs run by NIL money and the transfer portal, the two dogs in Vegas bring a combined decade of experience in Bulldog Red.

"Guys can't say they've been in the same place for six years. I'm comfortable here. this is my home. I feel like we're blue collar, we're hard workers and we show with our playstyle and represent the Valley real well."

The same can be said for their head coach, Jeff Tedford, who returns for the third straight season.

