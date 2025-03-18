Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death at central Fresno home appears in court

A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend faced a judge Tuesday for his arraignment hearing.

A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend faced a judge Tuesday for his arraignment hearing.

A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend faced a judge Tuesday for his arraignment hearing.

A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend faced a judge Tuesday for his arraignment hearing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Michael Gonzales pleaded not guilty to murder in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday.

Fresno police say in February, the known gang member stabbed his girlfriend, Angel Hoban to death.

"Although he's a gang member, we don't think that this is gang-motivated. We believe that this is a domestic violence issue," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes in a February press conference.

Investigators say they have evidence they believe holds him accountable.

"We do have some evidence of which I cannot particularly disclose that we believe ties him to that murder, and it was found on his person. It's going to require some analysis, but that's generally the direction we're going in," said Lt. Cervantes.

Tuesday's hearing was the same day as what would have been Hoban's 42nd birthday.

Her family told Action News she was a mother of two and loved to help everyone around her.

They say Hoban was a strong woman. Just two years ago, she had a stroke and lost all movement in her dominant left side, but still, she selflessly gave herself to her loved ones.

Everyone who knew her is still mourning her loss, including her son.

"The fact that this individual came home from school and found his mother, for lack of better words, dead, it's heartbreaking," Cervantes said.

In the past week, the victim's family says they celebrated her son's 13th birthday.

He still sends messages to his mom and he misses her every single day.

They say it will be a long road to healing but as they go through the court process, they believe Angel will always be with them as a guiding star.

Gonzales is due back in court on May 6th.

Angel Hoban's family has set up a GoFundMe. You can donate HERE.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.