Woman found dead inside central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a central Fresno home on Wednesday.

The woman's body was discovered around 3:15 p.m. in a home near Olive Avenue and 11th Street.

The Fresno Police Department says the woman in her 40s was found with injuries.

Investigators are working to determine her exact cause of death.