Man arrested, accused of starting Raymond Fire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire earlier this week in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Hilario Vargas Martinez intentionally started the Raymond Fire.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Raymond Road and Avenue 28 1/4. The flames scorched 40 acres, causing an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Deputies say witnesses saw Martinez deliberately lighting multiple fires along the Fresno River. Martinez would later be detained by deputies a mile away from the scene.

Deputies cited and released Martinez for a bench warrant stemming from a February incident involving drug paraphernalia.

Martinez has been booked into the Madera County Jail on three felony counts of arson and three felony counts of recklessly setting a fire.

