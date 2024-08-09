Suspect in custody after claiming to have grenade in Merced neighborhood, officials say

MERCED, Calif (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after officials say they claimed to have an explosive at a home in Merced on Thursday night.

The incident happened at a home near 23rd Street and I Street.

Officials from the City of Merced say the suspect made claims of having a grenade.

Officers surrounded the home as they tried to get the suspect to come outside.

The suspect has since been taken into custody and there is no active threat to the neighborhood.

The bomb squad is still working to figure out if it is an active explosive.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution, but have returned home.

