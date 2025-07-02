Man arrested for arson in Madera County, deputies say

The Madera County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old Biola man for arson on Tuesday.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for arson in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Abel Joel Garcia Zarate of Biola on Tuesday.

As deputies and Cal Fire crews put out a fire started by a tractor near the Adobe Ranch on Monday in Madera County, they say they spotted a suspicious person running back to his black Ford F-150 truck.

Deputies also saw smoke about two miles south of the first fire.

During a traffic stop, Garcia Zarate told investigators he stopped to smoke marijuana and then threw the cigarette on the ground.

Inside the truck, authorities found a cigarette lighter and matches.

They also say he had binoculars slung over his shoulder.

Investigators determined the cause of this small fire was intentional.

Zarate now faces multiple felony arson charges and bail is set for $75,000.