Man arrested for attacking sleeping ex-girlfriend, her grandma in Madera

15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandmother were fast asleep when family says her ex-boyfriend broke in and assaulted them both with a crowbar.

15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandmother were fast asleep when family says her ex-boyfriend broke in and assaulted them both with a crowbar.

15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandmother were fast asleep when family says her ex-boyfriend broke in and assaulted them both with a crowbar.

15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandmother were fast asleep when family says her ex-boyfriend broke in and assaulted them both with a crowbar.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- 15-year-old Farrah Morin and her grandmother, Bridget, were fast asleep Monday in their Madera apartment.

When in the darkness of night, a masked man broke in and began hitting them several times over the head with what family says is a crowbar.

But the man behind the mask was no stranger.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old David Daniel Torres. A family member, who wishes not to be identified, says he's Farrah's ex-boyfriend.

"My grandmother actually said that she was face-to-face with him at one point during the attack, she had told him 'David, why are you doing this stop' and then he had this look of anger in his eyes and he didn't care to stop," Farrah's family member said.

The family says Farrah and David had been in a relationship. Now, the man who was once welcomed into their home is behind bars.

"We spent Christmas together with him we met his family, and this is someone that we trusted," the family member said.

The attack caught the family by surprise. They say it was a breakup gone bad.

"After she broke up with him, I believe that's what triggered all of this because they were no longer together," the family member said. "You don't think of kids or a young and decent relationship going to this extent at such a young age."

Farrah is now fighting for her life at Community Regional Medical Center. She's unable to breathe on her own with a skull fracture and internal bleeding.

Her grandmother has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Torres is already accused of a long list of crimes, and police say more serious charges may be on the way.

"We are currently working with the DA's office," Madera Police Lieutenant Mark Adams says. "At the time, he was booked on assault with a deadly weapon but we are working to bring attempted murder charges."

Adams continues, "We are sad that this happened to the victims and we are there for the family and for the victims and hope that they get some closure to this and we are working to bring some justice to them."

Madera Police say Torres' bail has been set for $360,000.

Farrah's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses. If you'd like to support, click here.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colón on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.