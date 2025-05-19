Man arrested after chase that ended with crash in central Fresno, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after a high-speed chase and crash that ended in central Fresno.

It started a little after 3 am on northbound Clovis Avenue near McKinley.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a stolen pickup truck and tried to stop it.

After the driver began driving on the wrong side of the road, the pursuit was stopped.

A short time later, the California Highway Patrol spotted the driver on Ashlan Avenue near Clovis and tried to pull the driver over.

That's when they say the truck took off, at times reaching 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in central Fresno, when the driver crashed in the high-speed rail construction zone near Belmont and Ferris.

The driver tried to run away but was caught and arrested.

The 45-year-old man was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He'll then be booked into the Fresno County jail.

