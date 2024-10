Man arrested for setting power pole in northwest Fresno on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly set a power pole on fire in northwest Fresno.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Fresno firefighters responded to Shaw Avenue near Highway 99.

A telephone pole was lit on fire, and investigators say the suspect jumped into a FAX bus.

The man was taken off the bus and arrested.