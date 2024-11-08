Man arrested for shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police say

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in southeast Fresno on October 26.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in southeast Fresno on October 26.

Christopher Norris is accused of shooting and critically injuring a man outside a gas station.

He's in the Fresno County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon with a firearm.

Fresno Police say Norris and two other men got into an argument at the Shell gas station on Maple and Jensen.

It escalated into a fist fight just after 1 am before police say Norris shot the victim several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

