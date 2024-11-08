Man arrested for shooting at southeast Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in southeast Fresno on October 26.
Christopher Norris is accused of shooting and critically injuring a man outside a gas station.
He's in the Fresno County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon with a firearm.
Fresno Police say Norris and two other men got into an argument at the Shell gas station on Maple and Jensen.
It escalated into a fist fight just after 1 am before police say Norris shot the victim several times.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.