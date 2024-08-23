Man arrested for violent, erratic attacks across Mariposa and Madera counties, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he "terrorized" people throughout Mariposa and Madera counties.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says it all started on Wednesday, August 21, when 40-year-old Anthony Mehlhaff went to a restaurant in the Buck Meadows area. They say went up to a pregnant employee and told her, "The spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me, and what time is your break because I will be waiting for you."

Deputies say Mehlhaff then stole multiple drinks, assaulted another employee and left in his car towards Yosemite National Park.

Park rangers tried stopping Mehlhaff on Highway 41 inside park boundaries, but authorities say he crashed his car near Fish Camp and stole a bike.

Deputies say Mehlhaff later went into the Tenaya Lodge kitchen, grabbing a knife and threatening employees. He then reportedly went to a nearby creek and took off his pants.

Shortly after, deputies say he went into the Tenaya Lodge Clubhouse and threatened people inside. Mehlhaff allegedly assaulted and tried kidnapping the store manager.

Deputies say Mehlhaff stole the manager's vehicle and got on Highway 41 towards Oakhurst, where the suspect got into a road rage incident with the driver of a Tesla.

Mehlhaff eventually crashed the stolen vehicle on the highway just outside of Oakhurst and was taken into custody.

While being examined at a nearby hospital, the suspect reportedly started assaulting Mariposa County deputies.

Mehlhaff was booked into the Mariposa County Jail on a $100,000 bail.