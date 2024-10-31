Man convicted of deadly shooting of child in Dinuba deemed suitable for parole

A 78-year-old man convicted of a 1989 shooting death of a child in Dinuba has been deemed suitable for parole.

Man convicted of deadly shooting in Dinuba deemed suitable for parole

Man convicted of deadly shooting in Dinuba deemed suitable for parole A 78-year-old man convicted of a 1989 shooting death of a child in Dinuba has been deemed suitable for parole.

Man convicted of deadly shooting in Dinuba deemed suitable for parole A 78-year-old man convicted of a 1989 shooting death of a child in Dinuba has been deemed suitable for parole.

Man convicted of deadly shooting in Dinuba deemed suitable for parole A 78-year-old man convicted of a 1989 shooting death of a child in Dinuba has been deemed suitable for parole.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 78-year-old man convicted of a 1989 shooting death of a child in Dinuba has been deemed suitable for parole.

Ramiro Bautista was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 and has served more than 30-years in San Diego.

Back in 1989, a man had just picked up his eight-year-old son near a church, and they were driving away when Bautista drove by with a rifle sticking out of his window.

He opened fire, hitting the man in the shoulder, leg and grazing his head.

The child was hit in the head and killed.

Bautista accused the victim of being responsible for an attack on his family 20 years earlier.

He's been denied parole six times but was deemed suitable this week.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office argued against the decision.