One man dead in downtown Fresno after crashing into tree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a hit-and-run in downtown Fresno.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, a driver in a black Subaru was rear-ended by a Chevy truck while sitting at a traffic light at Divisadero and P Streets.

Officers say as the drivers began to exchange information, the driver of the truck drove away from the scene.

The driver of the Subaru pursued the truck through several downtown streets until they reached H Street.

It was there where officers say the driver of the Subaru crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police want to remind anyone involved in a crash, the best practice is to stop and exchange information.