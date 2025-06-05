Man dead, woman airlifted to hospital following crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead and a woman has been airlifted to the hospital following a two-car crash in Fresno County.

The crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of American and Buttonwillow avenues, just north of Reedley.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman in a Toyota Prius pulled out in front of a white sedan traveling north on Buttonwillow, causing the collision.

Officers say the man driving the sedan died at the scene and the woman driving the Prius was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

No other people were involved in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.