Man dies after being run over by car in central Fresno alley, 1 man detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was run over in a central Fresno alley.

Fresno police say a 60-year-old man was intoxicated and passed out in the alleyway on Abby Street and Belmont Avenue.

Moments later, a Red Buick struck the man while he was lying on the ground.

Investigators say the Buick stopped at first but then took off.

Officers found the car parked at a church nearby and detained the man driving.

The 60-year-old died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.