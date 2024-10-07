Man dies after being run over by car in central Fresno alley, 1 man detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was run over in a central Fresno alley.
Fresno police say a 60-year-old man was intoxicated and passed out in the alleyway on Abby Street and Belmont Avenue.
Moments later, a Red Buick struck the man while he was lying on the ground.
Investigators say the Buick stopped at first but then took off.
Officers found the car parked at a church nearby and detained the man driving.
The 60-year-old died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.