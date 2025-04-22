Man dies after being pulled from river in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after he was swept away by the Tule River in Tulare County on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Upper Coffee Camp in an area of the river called 'The Stairs.'
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30s went over a small waterfall and was not seen resurfacing.
The man was in the water for about an hour before crews found him in a nearby swimming hole.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.