Man dies following solo crash into pole and tree near Lemoore, CHP says

A man is dead after crashing into a pole and tree near Lemoore shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Houston Avenue, west of 16th Avenue, and found a man inside a Chevy Malibu who had crashed.

Officials say the driver was heading westbound on Houston Avenue and for unknown reasons veered off the roadway into the north shoulder.

CHP says he tried re-entering the roadway and entered the southbound lane but veered off again, crashing into a communication pole and tree.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.