Man driving Go-Kart killed in hit and run crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Go-Kart on Saturday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office first responded to the area of Mountain View Avenue near Peach Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m.

CHP Officers say an unidentified person was driving a Toyota Tacoma west on Mountain View Avenue, and a man was driving a Go-Kart that is not street legal, in the same direction in front of the Toyota.

As the Toyota approached the go-kart from behind, it struck the man.

Investigators say the driver of the Toyota stopped momentarily and then drove away without aiding the victim.

Deputies could not save the man from his critical injuries, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.

Initial evidence at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle may be a white 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma with front-end damage.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.