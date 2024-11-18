Man hit and killed by car in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Madera early Monday morning.

Police were called out at about 6:30 am to Cleveland Avenue near Highway 99 after someone reported seeing a man down in the road and debris scattered in the road.

Officers arrived and found an unhoused man with a shopping cart who had been hit by car.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers have not identified the man.

They say he was walking in a lane of traffic when he was hit from behind by a teenage driver.

That boy stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.