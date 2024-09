Man hit and killed by car in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Tulare County after a man was hit and killed by a car.

The California Highway Patrol responded just after 10 pm Saturday to First and Cutler Drive, in Cutler.

Officers say a 55-year-old Visalia woman was driving a Dodge west on First when a 49-year-old man from Cutler attempted to cross the street.

He was hit by the Dodge and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs are considered to be factors in the crash.