Man hit and killed by train in Madera, police say

A man has died after being hit by a train in Madera Saturday afternoon.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Madera Saturday afternoon.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Madera Saturday afternoon.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Madera Saturday afternoon.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a train in Madera.

Police say it happened just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday on the railroad tracks just south of Avenue 17 near Highway 99.

Officers say the man was standing in the middle of the tracks and responding to the train's horns.

He was struck by the train and died at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.