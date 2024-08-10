Man hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County last week.

The crash happened around 11:30 pm near Fowler and Perrin, which is just outside of Clovis.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaiden Bailey was hit by a vehicle that was heading south on Fowler.

The driver pulled over after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

On Friday, Kaiden's mother, Cathie Bailey, released a statement about her son's death, writing:

"Kaiden has family and friends across two countries that are completely devastated by his loss. He was such a wonderful brother, a loving grandson, an amazing friend, my treasured son, and so much more. The happiness and the love that he spread will be remembered for the rest of our lives. The pain of losing him will be there forever as well. Kaiden is not the first beautiful life to be taken along that stretch of road on Fowler. It is too narrow of a road and far too dark at night to have a speed limit that high."

A funeral service will be held for Kaiden at 3 pm on Friday, August 16.