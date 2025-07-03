Man hit and killed by vehicle in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Fresno.

It happened in the area of Jensen and Elm avenues shortly after 4 am Thursday.

Police say the driver was going west on Jensen when they hit the man.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The man has not been identified.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.