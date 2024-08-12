Man in 20s dies after drowning at Millerton Lake, rangers say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 20s has died following a drowning at Millerton Lake.

California State Park Rangers say the man who went under the water near Boat Ramp 6 died at the hospital just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rangers say the man was not swimming with a lifejacket and that his friends tried to rescue him while State Park Rangers responded to the scene.

CPR was performed on the man, who was then taken to Valley Children's Hospital, where he died.

Rangers believe the man was under the water for at least 10 minutes.

