Man hospitalized following stabbing in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is expected to survive after being stabbed in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police say officers were called to a stabbing at Elm and Church avenues shortly after 7:00 am. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed at least twice in his upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.