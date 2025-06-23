Man hospitalized, possible suspect detained following stabbing in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital in central Fresno.

Calls for the stabbing came just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Jack in the Box on Olive Avenue near Highway 99.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was conscious and breathing at the time.

Detectives say they do have a possible suspect detained but are still working to figure out what led up to the attack.