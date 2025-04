Man hospitalized after stabbing in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person was stabbed in northwest Fresno.

Police responded just after 11 pm Sunday to Mission Avenue near Cornelia after receiving a 911 call from a person saying they had been attacked.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with several stab wounds to their face and neck.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect.