Man hospitalized after stabbing in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in southwest Fresno Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at Kearney and Teilman just before 11:45 am, near the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

Officers say an argument broke out between a group of people, which led to one of the men being stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

His condition has not been released.

Police are interviewing witnesses in hopes of identifying a suspect.

