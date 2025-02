Man hospitalized after stabbing at Visalia bar, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a bar in Visalia.

Police say it happened at The Green Olive on East Mineral King Avenue around 11:30 pm Sunday.

When police arrived, they found the man with stab wounds. He was rushed to Kaweah Health for treatment.

His condition has not been released.

Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.